 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roomvas update for 31 August 2023

Improved Roofs

Share · View all patches · Build 12077078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improved Roofs

  • Added option for attic spaces in roofs. When selecting a roof, just click on the "Attic Space" icon in the right-hand panel.

  • Gable roofs can now meet the walls at different heights. Using the Component selection mode, click on a roof panel and edit the "Roof Height Offset" field in the right panel.

    • Note: This field will not appear for ineligible roof panels, like those on hip roofs.

  • Added another roof tile material. You can switch between the 2 options when the roof is selected.

Furniture
  • Reorganized furniture categories so that items are spread more evenly across categories
  • New Furniture: Air Conditioner 1, Banana Tree, Bench Press Set, Covered Car, Dishwasher
Fixes
  • Furniture fix: Default rotation for Picture 3

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2082491 Depot 2082491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link