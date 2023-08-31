Improved Roofs
Added option for attic spaces in roofs. When selecting a roof, just click on the "Attic Space" icon in the right-hand panel.
Gable roofs can now meet the walls at different heights. Using the Component selection mode, click on a roof panel and edit the "Roof Height Offset" field in the right panel.
- Note: This field will not appear for ineligible roof panels, like those on hip roofs.
Added another roof tile material. You can switch between the 2 options when the roof is selected.
Furniture
- Reorganized furniture categories so that items are spread more evenly across categories
- New Furniture: Air Conditioner 1, Banana Tree, Bench Press Set, Covered Car, Dishwasher
Fixes
- Furniture fix: Default rotation for Picture 3
