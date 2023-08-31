QoL Part 2 & Fix V0.40

New:
- Pet got a new window with all the Combo list and unlocked as you find new Pet without the need to figure them yourself, they are then saved so you can easily check all the existing one and click the Pet to equip them directly on your team OR loadout from this new window.
Fix:
- Doing an Ascension could lead to a few thing breaking, if you had the issue do a restart after this patch is live.
This is the real QoL update (it should include V0.39-5, the Equipment sorting).
More QoL are planned in the near future.
Changed files in this update