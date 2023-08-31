 Skip to content

Islet Online update for 31 August 2023

Update 2023-08-31

Update 2023-08-31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Cafe concept items have been added

Costumes

Coin Shop item
  • Cute barista costume
  • Stylish barista costume
  • Barista hunting cap
  • Barista ribbon
  • Converse high
  • Portafilter

Furniture

Coin Shop Item

  • 16 compartment wall shelf
  • heart shaped signboard
  • Bar table
  • Elongated frame signboard
  • 9 compartment wall shelf

Craft Item

  • bag with coffee beans
  • Coffee mugs
  • Drip pot
  • Warm americano
  • Iced Cafe Latte
  • Island chair
  • Side table

These can be crafted at the Skillful Carpentry Table

Speech bubble

Coin Shop Item

A new cafe concept speech bubble has also been added.

  1. An Americano, please

  1. Mini cafe

Improved

Chat

-A couple chat function has been added

Malnutrition debuff

  • People who have played the game for less than 2 hours will not be affected by the malnutrition debuff!

Bug Fixed

  • When you are malnourished, sitting on a chair or lying on a bed no longer restores your HP

