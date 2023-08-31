Update 2023-08-31

Added
Cafe concept items have been added
Costumes
Coin Shop item
- Cute barista costume
- Stylish barista costume
- Barista hunting cap
- Barista ribbon
- Converse high
- Portafilter
Furniture
Coin Shop Item
- 16 compartment wall shelf
- heart shaped signboard
- Bar table
- Elongated frame signboard
- 9 compartment wall shelf
Craft Item
- bag with coffee beans
- Coffee mugs
- Drip pot
- Warm americano
- Iced Cafe Latte
- Island chair
- Side table
These can be crafted at the Skillful Carpentry Table
Speech bubble
Coin Shop Item
A new cafe concept speech bubble has also been added.
- An Americano, please
- Mini cafe
Improved
Chat
-A couple chat function has been added
Malnutrition debuff
- People who have played the game for less than 2 hours will not be affected by the malnutrition debuff!
Bug Fixed
- When you are malnourished, sitting on a chair or lying on a bed no longer restores your HP
