The Easton Assassin Update - AI changes, Stamina Scaling, New Content, and More!

6 September 2023

Hey fight fans,

This update brings three exciting new fighters, a new venue, stamina improvements, tons of tiered traits, and more!

Below are the patch notes for the Easton Assassin Update, shipped on 6 September 2023 - 12076638.

New Fighters

Larry Holmes added to the game. Holmes joins the heavyweight division.

Kevin Kelley added to the game. Kelley joins the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions.

Lerrone Richards added to the game. Richards joins the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.

Venues

Added St Andrew’s Sporting Club, a licensed venue from Glasgow, Scotland. St Andrew’s is a compact, five-star, VIP hospitality setting, and is widely recognised as the home of Scottish boxing.

Reworked Santiago Gym with new buildings and other slight adjustments.

Revamped lighting in Turner’s Gym.

General Changes

Added a new results timeline/cut scene for fights that end by flash knockout.

Added a new timeline/cut scene for fights ending in surrender. Players will now see the corner throwing in the towel.

Updated the Instant Replay system to include new SFX.

Players can once again cancel/end their taunts early in online play.

During the Tale of the Tape in online fights, it now only takes one player to press skip to end the Tale of the Tape. If a player presses skip, the Tale of the Tape will end after 5 seconds.

Gameplay Changes

Reduced the movement speed of fighters when they’re dazed.

Introduced stamina scaling across weight classes. This means that we’re now able to balance stamina in each weight class individually, so heavier weight classes will use more stamina and should throw fewer punches than lighter weight classes.

Slightly reduced maximum movement speed for all fighters.

AI Changes

Introduced AI reactionary behaviour specific to whether they’re winning or losing a fight.

Introduced AI reactionary behaviour specific to receiving multiple illegal shots.

Improved AI boxer movement into and out of the pocket.

Improved AI boxer positioning when they’re engaging.

Improved AI punch selection when probing/engaging/chasing KO.

Fixed an issue in which the AI boxer was getting stuck in hit-stun.

Adjusted how and when the AI boxer chooses to be aggressive to resemble a real fighter more closely.

Improved AI behaviour when dazed.

Fighter Changes

Rocky Marciano and Joe Louis

Introduced the ‘Old School’ moveset to the game. Rocky Marciano and Joe Louis now have the ‘Old School’ moveset.

Terence Crawford (Welterweight)

Increased his overall from 90 to 91.

Increased his Right Hand Power from 87 to 88.

Increased his Power Punching from 85 to 87.

Increased his Punch Speed from 88 to 90.

Increased his Movement Speed from 87 to 90.

Increased his Stamina from 87 to 90.

Increased his Conditioning from 87 to 90.

Upgraded his ‘Punches in Bunches’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Added the ‘Sting Like a Bee’ tier 2 trait.

Muhammad Ali

Upgraded his ‘Float Like a Butterfly’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Upgraded his ‘Sting Like a Bee’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Joe Frazier

Upgraded his ‘Smokin’ Left Hook’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Upgraded his ‘Bounce Back’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Arturo Gatti

Upgraded his ‘Blood and Guts Warrior’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Roy Jones Jr.

Upgraded his ‘Untouchable’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Upgraded his ‘Loosey Goosey’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Katie Taylor

Upgraded her ‘Powerhouse’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Upgraded her ‘Second Wind’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Oleksandr Usyk

Upgraded his ‘Distance Keeper’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Tyson Fury

Upgraded his ‘Second Wind’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Upgraded his ‘Third Wind’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Canelo Alvarez

Upgraded his ‘Body Worker’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Upgraded his ‘Liver Destroyer’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Upgraded his ‘Granite Chin’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Sugar Ray Robinson

Upgraded his ‘Rock ‘em Sock ‘em’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Sugar Ray Leonard

Upgraded his ‘Distance Keeper’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Joe Louis

Upgraded his ‘Bomber’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Rocky Marciano

Upgraded his ‘Lionheart’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Upgraded his ‘Powerhouse’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Riddick Bowe

Upgraded his ‘Powerhouse’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Jorge Linares

Removed the ‘Rubber Legs’ trait.

Sunny Edwards

Upgraded his ‘Untouchable’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Micky Ward

Upgraded his ‘Lionheart’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Johnny Nelson

Upgraded his ‘Right Hand Bomb’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Ryan Garcia

Upgraded his ‘Tireless’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Added ‘Punches in Bunches’ tier 1 trait.

Vasilii Lomachenko

Upgraded his ‘The Prince’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Upgraded his ‘Untouchable’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Chantelle Cameron

Added ‘Right Hand Bomb’ tier 2 trait.

Natasha Jonas

Upgraded her ‘Knockout Artist’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Eddie Hall

Added ‘Not Finished Yet’ tier 1 trait.

Frank Bruno

Upgraded his ‘Bomber’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Upgraded his ‘Knockout Artist’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Joe Calzaghe

Upgraded his ‘Punches in Bunches’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Upgraded his ‘Tireless’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Bug Fixes