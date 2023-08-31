 Skip to content

Brave Nine update for 31 August 2023

Aug 31st Package Sales Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aug 31st Package Sales

[Insignia of Creed Tactical Package]
■ Sale Period

  • 15:00 Aug 31st - Sep 21st Update 2023 (UTC).

■ Products and Price


※ This package can be purchased up to 5 times per account.

