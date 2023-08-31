Aug 31st Package Sales Announcement

Aug 31st Package Sales
[Insignia of Creed Tactical Package]
■ Sale Period
- 15:00 Aug 31st - Sep 21st Update 2023 (UTC).
■ Products and Price
※ This package can be purchased up to 5 times per account.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[Insignia of Creed Tactical Package]
■ Sale Period
■ Products and Price
※ This package can be purchased up to 5 times per account.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update