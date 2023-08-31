New update and new implementations of the new build of the game until last tomorrow, the implementations are, new zombies with new improved combat mechanics, improved shooting and sway mechanics, new quest mechanics implemented, new conversation mechanics implemented and narrative, new map developing, larger and still developing.
UNTIL LAST TOMORROW update for 31 August 2023
NEW UPDATE - Build v1.0.0
Patchnotes
