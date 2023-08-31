 Skip to content

UNTIL LAST TOMORROW update for 31 August 2023

NEW UPDATE - Build v1.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12076218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update and new implementations of the new build of the game until last tomorrow, the implementations are, new zombies with new improved combat mechanics, improved shooting and sway mechanics, new quest mechanics implemented, new conversation mechanics implemented and narrative, new map developing, larger and still developing.

