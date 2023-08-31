Server is now open | PATCH 11

Share · View all patches · Build 12076072 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 07:46:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied

System

The Route Check event has concluded, and the event QR Code has been removed from the game.

Bug

Fixed: The incorrect display of rarity level of Golden Chinese Shaman, skin of Tim.

Fixed: The head accessory of Visitor, Brass Gear Mask, is missing from the Amulet Store.

Fixed: The countdown timer of Brass Gear Mask is not displayed in the Amulet Store.

Known Issues

Some players are unable to play the Mewmew We are actively investigating and working on resolving the problem. Players who encounter this issue can send their details, screenshots during the problem occurrence, graphic settings, internet connection type (LAN or Wi-Fi), and computer specifications directly to hshsupport@ygg-cg.com for further investigation.

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.