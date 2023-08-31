 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Music Summoner update for 31 August 2023

A new stage, "Rocky Mountain," has been added!

Share · View all patches · Build 12075995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new stage "Rock Mountain" has been added!
This is a dynamic stage with rocks and dynamite raining down on you.
The BGM is also dynamic, with brass instruments and timpani playing the main roles!

Other fixes:
・Temporarily open all 5 stages.(Previously, clearing one stage opened the next stage.)
・The order of stages has been changed.
　　Before: Field of Grass, Starry Sky, Mansion, Live Performance Venue
　　After: Field of Grass, Rock Mountain, Mansion, Starry Sky, Live Performance Venue
・The HP of bonus enemies that can easily accumulate mana in the glades has been slightly increased, making it harder to destroy them with stray bullets.

Notes:
Difficulty levels are currently being adjusted.
In the case of Pops (☆☆☆) difficulty level, we are aiming to make it so that the game will be over several times before the game is cleared, so please do not give up and try again!

When you pause the game, the music is out of sync and the enemies behave strangely. We plan to fix this soon.

The sixth stage is also in the works and will take a few more months to implement.
We plan to make a few minor fixes before that.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2419361 Depot 2419361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link