A new stage, "Rocky Mountain," has been added!

A new stage "Rock Mountain" has been added!

This is a dynamic stage with rocks and dynamite raining down on you.

The BGM is also dynamic, with brass instruments and timpani playing the main roles!

Other fixes:

・Temporarily open all 5 stages.(Previously, clearing one stage opened the next stage.)

・The order of stages has been changed.

Before: Field of Grass, Starry Sky, Mansion, Live Performance Venue

After: Field of Grass, Rock Mountain, Mansion, Starry Sky, Live Performance Venue

・The HP of bonus enemies that can easily accumulate mana in the glades has been slightly increased, making it harder to destroy them with stray bullets.

Notes:

Difficulty levels are currently being adjusted.

In the case of Pops (☆☆☆) difficulty level, we are aiming to make it so that the game will be over several times before the game is cleared, so please do not give up and try again!

When you pause the game, the music is out of sync and the enemies behave strangely. We plan to fix this soon.

The sixth stage is also in the works and will take a few more months to implement.

We plan to make a few minor fixes before that.