Hot Fix 1.2.5

This hot fix focuses on fixing select gameplay bugs. You can also find the issues we are tracking and looking to resolve in the Known Issues list.

Fixed an issue with burst weapons that allowed to continuously fire outside of range. However, if the burst fire started in range, the unit will keep firing until the initial burst is over but will not initiate another one if the target is outside of range. This affects any unit with burst fire such as: Heavy Machine Guns, ¼ -Ton 4x4 Truck, 250 Light Carrier Halftrack, M29 Weasel, Flak Half-Track, and Several Infantry Weapons.

Modified the German MG42 Machine Gun Team White Phosphorous ability to have a mandatory reload animation when activated and at the end of its timer.

Fixed a glitch that caused Team Weapon's Reload ability to not animate when used back to back.

Modified the generic Team Weapon's reload ability to also force a reload animation, meaning that it will now interrupt a firing sequence, rather than simply queue the reload instruction.

Fallschirmpioneers and PanzerJagers can enter damaged vehicles