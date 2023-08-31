 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Subspace Discovery update for 31 August 2023

v0.11.4 - 2023-08-31

Share · View all patches · Build 12075906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• [new] Building on the success of the SMC trading operation, the STU has decided to launch their own vessel into Subspace.
• [tune] The title text in the Command Dialog is now properly centered.
• [tune] Cargo ejection is now visually represented with an icon and accompanying text.
• [fix] The layout of the Research Center module has been corrected. @Taromir, @Morax
• [dev] Work has commenced on adding code to determine the time offset between the client and server wall clocks.
• [dev] Further code has been added to enhance the detection of unreliable connection tracking.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1717291 Depot 1717291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link