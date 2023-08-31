• [new] Building on the success of the SMC trading operation, the STU has decided to launch their own vessel into Subspace.
• [tune] The title text in the Command Dialog is now properly centered.
• [tune] Cargo ejection is now visually represented with an icon and accompanying text.
• [fix] The layout of the Research Center module has been corrected. @Taromir, @Morax
• [dev] Work has commenced on adding code to determine the time offset between the client and server wall clocks.
• [dev] Further code has been added to enhance the detection of unreliable connection tracking.
Subspace Discovery update for 31 August 2023
v0.11.4 - 2023-08-31
