SUFFERING EA Version 1.1.2 Update Content:

1.Reorganize, categorize, and rewrite the [System Guide].

2.Add some new books in the Room of Wisdom.

3.Add detailed explanations of Spell Trait when viewing Spell Trait icons.

4.Add visual effects for the appearance of Spell Trait icons.

5.Add visual effects for the appearance of Abnormal Statuses icons.

6.Add new system tutorials, guiding players to the Room of Baptize for attribute remould after defeating the first Sinner.

7.Add new system tutorials, guiding players to the Room of Summon to unlock the Chapter of Summon after defeating two Sinners.

8.Adjust the Rage Blast mechanism, allowing our characters to immediately recover all defensive slots when used in a broken defense state.

9.Adjust the intensity of Rage Blast in Story Mode - Easy difficulty, increasing the HP recovery proportion to 50%.

10.Adjust the strength of Ability Command · Iron Wall in Story Mode - Easy difficulty, increasing its duration to 3 rounds.

11.Adjust the power of Special Command · Soul Eater in Story Mode - Easy difficulty, reducing its cooldown to 1 round.

12.Fix the problem in Story Mode - Easy difficulty where the Marauder's attacks cannot hit for the first two rounds.