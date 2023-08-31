-
Added several tasks assigned by Editor McCarthy to guide a new player through the game
-
Improved the clarity of UI sprites
-
You can now ask Razor to send a raid group to help you attack the Army Cordon. Just head to Army Cordon and trigger the journal entry, and then you can ask Razor about it.
-
Added a timer to check if player is stuck in "switching weapon" state for too long, and just clear the state for player. This might help with the rare occasions where player is stuck in switching weapon state indefinitely.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 31 August 2023
Update 1.71-4 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update