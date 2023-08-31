 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 31 August 2023

Update 1.71-4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12075798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added several tasks assigned by Editor McCarthy to guide a new player through the game

  • Improved the clarity of UI sprites

  • You can now ask Razor to send a raid group to help you attack the Army Cordon. Just head to Army Cordon and trigger the journal entry, and then you can ask Razor about it.

  • Added a timer to check if player is stuck in "switching weapon" state for too long, and just clear the state for player. This might help with the rare occasions where player is stuck in switching weapon state indefinitely.

