Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - September 1, 2023

Fixed the previous user's Workshop addon enabled state being used on the first game launch after switching Steam accounts.

Fixed controller icons in hints rendering incorrectly for non-XInput controllers.

Reduced volume of some frequently played sound effects: Officer Leadership skill activation sounds

Xenomite (Harvester spawn) sounds

IAF Tesla Sentry Coil zap sound

IAF HAS42 Devastator firing sounds

Fixed an issue that caused some dedicated servers to not update their Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces configuration data.

Fixed a generator model being rotated 90 degrees. (For real this time!)

Fixed F9 menu showing incorrect text for how many players have voted yes during a map vote.

Precision Rail Rifle: Base damage increased from 75 to 105. Now kills drones in a single shot on brutal difficulty on any marine.

Paranoia: Crucial Point: Fixed drones refusing to climb upwards in the last holdout.

Accident 32: J5 Connector: Fixed drone pathing in the last holdout.

Accident 32: J5 Connector: Added a ladder to the sewer area and removed the kill trigger.

Added support for $parallaxmap and $height_scale in the LightmappedGeneric shader. This allows the alpha channel of a $bumpmap to "push" a material into a surface. See nature/snowwall006a.vmt for an example.