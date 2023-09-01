Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - September 1, 2023

 Skip to content

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 1 September 2023

  • Fixed the previous user's Workshop addon enabled state being used on the first game launch after switching Steam accounts.

  • Fixed controller icons in hints rendering incorrectly for non-XInput controllers.

  • Reduced volume of some frequently played sound effects:

    • Officer Leadership skill activation sounds
    • Xenomite (Harvester spawn) sounds
    • IAF Tesla Sentry Coil zap sound
    • IAF HAS42 Devastator firing sounds

  • Fixed an issue that caused some dedicated servers to not update their Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces configuration data.

  • Fixed a generator model being rotated 90 degrees. (For real this time!)

  • Fixed F9 menu showing incorrect text for how many players have voted yes during a map vote.

  • Precision Rail Rifle: Base damage increased from 75 to 105. Now kills drones in a single shot on brutal difficulty on any marine.

  • Paranoia: Crucial Point: Fixed drones refusing to climb upwards in the last holdout.

  • Accident 32: J5 Connector: Fixed drone pathing in the last holdout.

  • Accident 32: J5 Connector: Added a ladder to the sewer area and removed the kill trigger.

  • Added support for $parallaxmap and $height_scale in the LightmappedGeneric shader. This allows the alpha channel of a $bumpmap to "push" a material into a surface. See nature/snowwall006a.vmt for an example.

  • Disabled texture lighting interaction with the Flesh shader for now as it was causing crashes.

