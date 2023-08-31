Patch 0.8.7.0 - Repairing, dyeing, destroying and QoL!

Share · View all patches · Build 12075711 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This patch adds the following:

Repair stations + relevant research! Through each units Apparel/Weapons menu you can now select at what durability each item will be repaired, and units will do this themselves automatically when not finding other work.

+ relevant research! Through each units Apparel/Weapons menu you can now select at what durability each item will be repaired, and units will do this themselves automatically when not finding other work. Dye stations + relevant research! You can now create dye bills and when not finding any other work, units will go to dye stations if they have equipped a relevant item.

+ relevant research! You can now create dye bills and when not finding any other work, units will go to dye stations if they have equipped a relevant item. Updated the resource menu, making it more usefull and allows you to search items .

. Added three little buttons at the bottom left corner of the GUI: Allows you to ignore Humans/Animals/Items when selecting stuff, making it easier to be specific.

Much improved the find-a-valid-destination when giving direct move orders. You no longer need be as exact when clicking.

Pheasants and eggs which can be cooked and consumed. Also changed it so that when animals spawn through eggs (spiders or pheasants) they will automatically become same faction as the egg, so you will not need to tame newborns.

and eggs which can be cooked and consumed. Also changed it so that when animals spawn through eggs (spiders or pheasants) they will automatically become same faction as the egg, so you will not need to tame newborns. A new perk: poison brewer . A rankable perk which alchemists and grand alchemists can have, which allows them to brew very deadly throwable poison flasks when creating other stuff at an upgraded herbalist table. Poison flasks can also be found and purchased sometimes.

. A rankable perk which alchemists and grand alchemists can have, which allows them to brew very deadly throwable poison flasks when creating other stuff at an upgraded herbalist table. Poison flasks can also be found and purchased sometimes. Two new soundtracks : one more day song and another song called 'Bitter sweet victory' which is played when surviving an attack but losing a settler.

: one more day song and another song called 'Bitter sweet victory' which is played when surviving an attack but losing a settler. You can now destroy items at braziers by giving a move-item-order on one.

at braziers by giving a move-item-order on one. Added options to Allow/Disallow all items at storages + Copy/Paste settings.

This patch changes the following:

Prettier icons for health, food, etc, in the top menus.

Locks the cursor to monitor, in case you play with serveral monitors.

Storage menus are now scrollable instead of stretching up forever.

"Any skin" which was dropped when dismantling tanning stations is now called "Damaged unknown skin".

Rhinos will only stomp (sound effect) when raged or fleeing. (And a bug caused them to stomp way too much - That has been fixed!)

Cleaned up crafting menus, making them less spacy.

Increased throwing range a little + flintpistol range a little.

This patch fixes the following:

You can no longer select same item multiple times in storages.

When changing an existing scrap order, the settings will be copied correctly.

A bug when giving move-items-orders, which caused the mover to chose a similar item and not the exact relevant stack/item.

Make sure loot option exists when multiple dead bodies are selected.

When one animal is selected the species string was sometimes wrong.

Work orders should not be inaccesible for no reason.

A bug where grenades and firebombs cost nothing to craft.

Settlers could not attack ground when a ranged weapon was in the main hand.

There should not ben an option to "Milk" spiders.

Steel ore can no longer be found in storages. (Steel should only exists in ingot form, ofc)

Fixed a faulty update of the path-grid when loading a game.

Animals should no longer get an insane amount of health and a really long health bar with that. Should this happen, it will be fixed when loading the game again. (Pretty sure I finally fixed this one)

Got rid of a few crashes.

I think that was it for this patch! Thanks for the kind words, feedback, patience and support - It means the world to me! <3

As always: I am very ready for a hot fix, should this patch cause anything unforseen!

If you like this game, please leave a review and/or recommend it to your friends! It _really _helps!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias