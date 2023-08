Share · View all patches · Build 12075691 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 07:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Fish - less of them AND less of them hanging around causing trouble and more swimmy-swimmy

Guns - Fixed the aim and Hand placement (still working on the hit values for each one)

Added some FX to the Jet

Fixed some initial Gamma Problems

Switched skill points to a more reasonable number

Changed default settings for new players

Tab - Lets you Parkour over objects

