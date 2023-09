Share · View all patches · Build 12075565 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy

"A collaboration event with the App “Kaiketsu Zorori Virtual Zorori Castle” has started!

If you can find the secret coupon code in Zorori Castle, you can get a “Zorori Hat”!

Let’s go to Zorori Castle and have fun!

Collaboration period: September 1, 2023 - November 30, 2023"