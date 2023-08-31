 Skip to content

Those Left Behind update for 31 August 2023

v1.0.33

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. set scavenging music to loop

Other

  1. add floating icon to open doors to indicate correct location where player must be to close them; remove highlighting effect from opened doors

