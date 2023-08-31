Customer Overhaul Update | 0.2.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12075333 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 16:09:44 UTC by Wendy

We're so excited to release this update, which DOUBLES if not TRIPLES the amount of content in the game!

New :

Game Over :

Added Rent to the game

We've re-added the game over screen, now you'll have to pay rent at the end of each day. As you get upgrades, your rent will slowly increase! Failure to pay your rent at the end of the day, will result in a game over!

Rent Values : Base Café : $25 Upgrade 1 : $30 Upgrade 2 : $35 Upgrade 3 : $45



Café Menu :

Upon unlocking the first shop upgrade, you will now unlock a new sign that'll be over the counters, upon interacting with it, the player will be able to change what customers can order!

Save/Load System | 2.0 :

With this update we've overhauled the entire saving and loading system from the ground up! With 2.0 of the save system, we've cut back on saving and loading times massively, however, this means that saves from 0.1.2 and back will no longer work. However, we're hoping this will be the last time we have to overhaul the save/load system for a long time!

Examples :

Early Game :

Saving | 15s to 30s -> 5s to 10s

Loading | 30s to 45s -> 5s to 10s

Mid Game :

Saving | 2m to 2m 30s -> 15s to 30s

Loading | 3m 30s to 4m -> 10s to 15s

Late Game :

Saving | 5m to 6m -> 10s to 30s

Loading | 7m to 10m -> 15s -> 25s

Save Options :

New Modes :

Career Mode

This mode contains the new rent mechanic, and game over mechanic! Try your best to run your cafe and keep it open!

Free Mode

Don't like the game over and rent mechanic? Worry not! This mode works just like the game did in previous versions, run your café with no worry of rent or getting a game over!

Added new save icons

Tables :

You can now buy table upgrades from the shop! When the player has some tables, the customers can now decide between waiting in line, or sitting at a table!

If the customer sits at the table, they have a chance to order multiple times!

Paintings :

Add a new visual flare to your café!

Music :

Added new music :

"Pourover" by AshleyPotatoMashley

"Where's my Coffee" by AshleyPotatoMashley

Shop Upgrade #3 :

2nd Floor appears!

More Paintings!

More Tables!

New Coffee Flavors : White Chocolate Liquid Sweetener

While White Chocolate still acts the same when customers order a drink with it, Liquid Sweetener will be ordered differently! When enabled via the Café Menu, the customer will have a chance to ask for 1 to 4 pumps of sweetener to be added to their coffee!



Rendering :

Occlusion Culling

Rendering Occlusion has been added! This addition will increase framerates drastically!

Items :

Dolly :

Hated how long it took to travel from the pallets to the counter? How about we cut that down! This new item will allow you to store boxes on it, open or closed!

Table Tray :

We've also added a tray! You can place coffee cups and food on the tray, and carry it to tables! You can also interact with it using <E> to select what table you're making the order for!

Jukebox :

The Jukebox will allow the player to swap between different music tracks, and will spawn in upon buying the 2nd shop upgrade!

Graphical Overhaul :

You read that right! In this update, we also upgraded some of our texturing and lighting in the game!

Added more detail to the walls, floor, glass, grass, etc.

Changed the brightness of all flavor pumps

Changed the material of the Iced Coffee Cups to feel more plastic than glass

and more..!

Settings :

Rebinding

You read that right! We've implemented rebinding for keyboard and mouse!

Resolutions

Full-screen

Auto-Save

In-between days, the game will auto-save, so if you happen to game over, you can return to the previous auto-save and try again! This option is enabled by default, but can be turned off in the <Game> tab in the settings menu

Misc :

Added more Coffee Recipes

When the front door opens, a bell will play

Changes :

Increased the resolution of the shop images

When a box is empty, the image will now disappear

When placing a completed coffee/food into the order zone, it will change the name of the coffee/food to green if it's correct

Added some more textures for customers to add a bit more variation

Balanced the amount of time all customers will wait

Customers wait time will now also be affected by the level of the Player's Café

The rate at which Customers spawn will now be affected by the level of the Player's Café

Customers spawn chance will change depending on how many customers are already spawned : 1 - 3 = 80% 4 = 60% 5 = 40% 6 - 15 = 20%

Increased the max amount of cars allowed in the parking lot : 11 -> 15

Players can now place items closer to them than before

Optimized multiple scripts

Adjusted multiple items placements outlines

Adjusted all item placements

Adjusted the hitboxes of ALL items

Players can no longer place items where they normally wouldn't fit

The game no longer pauses when alt + tabbing

Updated the placement of some objects in the main menu

Replaced the logo at the main menu with the early access version

Updated the Credits on the Main Menu

Made the light in the janitor's closet centered

The Café will start more run down at the start, and each upgrade will liven up the Café

Rebound the emergency save button : P -> NUMPAD *

Increased the speed of cars pulling in

Bug Fixes :