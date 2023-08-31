 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 31 August 2023

Windows Build 550 Hotfix 1

This is the first time we're doing hotfixes, mainly because of insights from performance changes to the Mac version. Let's see how high the framerate is now.

