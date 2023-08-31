Play Release 117!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 117 (R117), we offer challenges and coins. En Garde!

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

Courage Club: New Arena, New Challengers, New Rewards

Release 117 Patch Notes

Latest News and Q&A September Livestream (the First)

Sales and Bonus Events

Release 117 Subscriber Login Rewards

September Login Rewards

Crown Store Updates

Bug Brigade's 3rd Anniversary Party

Bug Brigade & Testing Directives

Streaming Program

Upcoming Release Dates

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.