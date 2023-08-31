Play Release 117!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 117 (R117), we offer challenges and coins. En Garde!
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
- Courage Club: New Arena, New Challengers, New Rewards
- Release 117 Patch Notes
- Latest News and Q&A September Livestream (the First)
- Sales and Bonus Events
- Release 117 Subscriber Login Rewards
- September Login Rewards
- Crown Store Updates
- Bug Brigade's 3rd Anniversary Party
- Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
- Streaming Program
- Upcoming Release Dates
For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.
