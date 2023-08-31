 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues update for 31 August 2023

Play Release 117!

Share · View all patches · Build 12075306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 117 (R117), we offer challenges and coins. En Garde!

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

  • Courage Club: New Arena, New Challengers, New Rewards
  • Release 117 Patch Notes
  • Latest News and Q&amp;A September Livestream (the First)
  • Sales and Bonus Events
  • Release 117 Subscriber Login Rewards
  • September Login Rewards
  • Crown Store Updates
  • Bug Brigade's 3rd Anniversary Party
  • Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
  • Streaming Program
  • Upcoming Release Dates

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.

Changed files in this update

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Windows Depot Depot 326161
  • Loading history…
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues OSX Depot Depot 326162
  • Loading history…
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Linux Depot Depot 326163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link