MerFight update for 31 August 2023

MerFight 0.48.7 Hotfix

Patchnotes

This build addresses two issues, neither of which should affect gameplay:

  • The build is no longer a development build
  • Fixes an NullReferenceException that occurs if you disable backgrounds and play on Bolt's stage.

