🚀 Update Version 1.2.0 🚀

New Gadgets added to the game

New and improved skill trees for all characters

Added a new Oxygen / Heat escaping effect from Shelters / Habitats when doors are open

Buffs / Debuffs added to stats panel in the Character Interface

Landmark models have been added to the map

Bio-shroom now have a player planted growing icon

Metallic dye packs have been added to the Unlocks screen

Added the ability to reorder the research queue with click and drag (controller support included)

Organic, Mineral and Crystal Data no longer drop on death

The maximum character level is now 25, down from 30

Weather effects are now hidden in Shelters and Habitats

The Brachylon Marketplace has been rebalanced to allow more use in the late game

Players now receive higher experience points for completing late tier missions in Conquest mode

Increased the stack size limit of many items in the inventory

The Proximity Mine damage has been increased

Plant Bays no longer show on the map

Improved the Satarad's effects, they now have passive fire and better explosions

Increased the timer until death in the downed state in multiplayer

Map orientation buttons now hide when using controller

Tooltips no longer display on the map when initially opened and will enable upon using the D-pad

Players can no longer throw gadgets through Shelter / Habitat Walls

The Recycler interaction radius has been increased

Further increased weapon durability

Improved the Jungle Tamber plant's harvest effects

Further improved the health bar visuals

Improved the visuals of transparent objects so they are easier to see in weather and in the

corruption

Habitat visibility buttons will now only appear when near walls

Improved the Gloo Turret effect visuals

Players can now easily move between closely placed turrets

Structures now fill up their health as they are constructing

Character color dyes now cost 200 Credits instead of 250 per pack

Improved the server browser game mode icons

Controller improvements throughout the game, in particular UI and tooltips