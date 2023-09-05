 Skip to content

Beyond Contact update for 5 September 2023

🚀 Update Version 1.2.0 🚀

Greetings, Space Corps Operatives!

1.2.0 Changelog

Highlighted Changes:
  • A new character is available for play, Blott, the enigmatic xeno-botanist. Use Blotts mastery of nature and unique wills over nature to control the battlefield or feed your friends

  • New Gadgets added to the game

    • Blaster Grenade

  • Acid Grenade

  • Spore Grenade

  • Molten Grenade

  • Shock Trap

  • Gateway

  • New and improved skill trees for all characters

  • Added a Space Corps Mission Relay Structure in survival mode

  • Added a new dedicated building mode for controller
New
  • Fences can now be mass deconstructed (it will stop at Walls / Floors and Gates)

  • Bio-shroom now have a player planted growing icon

  • Landmark models have been added to the map

  • Buffs / Debuffs added to stats panel in the Character Interface

  • Added a new Oxygen / Heat escaping effect from Shelters / Habitats when doors are open

  • Added the ability to reorder the research queue with click and drag (controller support included)

  • Metallic dye packs have been added to the Unlocks screen

  • Added new Bar Hollow music

Other Changes

  • Organic, Mineral and Crystal Data no longer drop on death

  • The maximum character level is now 25, down from 30

  • Weather effects are now hidden in Shelters and Habitats

  • The Brachylon Marketplace has been rebalanced to allow more use in the late game

  • Players now receive higher experience points for completing late tier missions in Conquest mode

  • Increased the stack size limit of many items in the inventory

  • The Proximity Mine damage has been increased

  • Plant Bays no longer show on the map

  • Improved the Satarad's effects, they now have passive fire and better explosions

  • Increased the timer until death in the downed state in multiplayer

  • Map orientation buttons now hide when using controller

  • Tooltips no longer display on the map when initially opened and will enable upon using the D-pad

  • Players can no longer throw gadgets through Shelter / Habitat Walls

  • The Recycler interaction radius has been increased

  • Further increased weapon durability

  • Improved the Jungle Tamber plant's harvest effects

  • Further improved the health bar visuals

  • Improved the visuals of transparent objects so they are easier to see in weather and in the
    corruption

  • Habitat visibility buttons will now only appear when near walls

  • Improved the Gloo Turret effect visuals

  • Players can now easily move between closely placed turrets

  • Structures now fill up their health as they are constructing

  • Character color dyes now cost 200 Credits instead of 250 per pack

  • Improved the server browser game mode icons

  • Controller improvements throughout the game, in particular UI and tooltips

  • Rebalanced the Crafting Interface and what categories some are displayed in

Fixes

  • Fixed a range of issues related to hiding tooltips in combat

  • The news feed was not always updating when changing languages

  • Fixed an issue where Quinn’s Mini Turret could indefinitely repeat audio

  • Fixed an issue where harvesting plants would display their fully grown version along with their growing version

  • Fixed a range of damage blocking issue on walls, fences and doors

  • Fixed an issue where the healing rod was only healing a single player

  • Fixed an issue where mass-deconstruct would ignore the confirmation pop-up in multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where enemy animations would stop during the attack

  • Fixed an issue where player damage could skip defensive thresholds on Corrupted Seeds / Nexus’

  • Fixed an issue where damaged creatures caught in net weren't hiding their health bar

  • Fixed an issue where the Corrupted Warboss attacks would go through fences

  • Fixed an issue where players could place plants and floors on Corrupted Seeds / Nexus’

  • Fixed an issue where you could hot fill a Shock-Sprite Generator easily using a controller

  • Corrupted Seeds / Nexus’ were taking more damage in harder difficulties due to damage increase settings for creatures

  • "Hunting the Hunters" achievement which was previously awarded before killing the Corrupted Warboss

  • "Geared to Perfection" achievement was awarded before completing all armour sets

  • Players can no longer build over gas blossom vines without digging them up first

  • Fixed an issue where the task tracker would not load correctly for clients in a multiplayer game

On behalf of the United Worlds Congress, we sincerely thank you for your continued patience and support.

From all of us at Playcorp 💙 and PLAION. 💚

