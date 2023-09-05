🚀 Update Version 1.2.0 🚀

Greetings, Space Corps Operatives!
1.2.0 Changelog
Highlighted Changes:
- A new character is available for play, Blott, the enigmatic xeno-botanist. Use Blotts mastery of nature and unique wills over nature to control the battlefield or feed your friends
-
New Gadgets added to the game
- Blaster Grenade
- Acid Grenade
- Spore Grenade
- Molten Grenade
- Shock Trap
- Gateway
-
New and improved skill trees for all characters
-
Added a Space Corps Mission Relay Structure in survival mode
- Added a new dedicated building mode for controller
New
- Fences can now be mass deconstructed (it will stop at Walls / Floors and Gates)
-
Bio-shroom now have a player planted growing icon
-
Landmark models have been added to the map
-
Buffs / Debuffs added to stats panel in the Character Interface
-
Added a new Oxygen / Heat escaping effect from Shelters / Habitats when doors are open
-
Added the ability to reorder the research queue with click and drag (controller support included)
-
Metallic dye packs have been added to the Unlocks screen
-
Added new Bar Hollow music
Other Changes
-
Organic, Mineral and Crystal Data no longer drop on death
-
The maximum character level is now 25, down from 30
-
Weather effects are now hidden in Shelters and Habitats
-
The Brachylon Marketplace has been rebalanced to allow more use in the late game
-
Players now receive higher experience points for completing late tier missions in Conquest mode
-
Increased the stack size limit of many items in the inventory
-
The Proximity Mine damage has been increased
-
Plant Bays no longer show on the map
-
Improved the Satarad's effects, they now have passive fire and better explosions
-
Increased the timer until death in the downed state in multiplayer
-
Map orientation buttons now hide when using controller
-
Tooltips no longer display on the map when initially opened and will enable upon using the D-pad
-
Players can no longer throw gadgets through Shelter / Habitat Walls
-
The Recycler interaction radius has been increased
-
Further increased weapon durability
-
Improved the Jungle Tamber plant's harvest effects
-
Further improved the health bar visuals
-
Improved the visuals of transparent objects so they are easier to see in weather and in the
corruption
-
Habitat visibility buttons will now only appear when near walls
-
Improved the Gloo Turret effect visuals
-
Players can now easily move between closely placed turrets
-
Structures now fill up their health as they are constructing
-
Character color dyes now cost 200 Credits instead of 250 per pack
-
Improved the server browser game mode icons
-
Controller improvements throughout the game, in particular UI and tooltips
-
Rebalanced the Crafting Interface and what categories some are displayed in
Fixes
-
Fixed a range of issues related to hiding tooltips in combat
-
The news feed was not always updating when changing languages
-
Fixed an issue where Quinn’s Mini Turret could indefinitely repeat audio
-
Fixed an issue where harvesting plants would display their fully grown version along with their growing version
-
Fixed a range of damage blocking issue on walls, fences and doors
-
Fixed an issue where the healing rod was only healing a single player
-
Fixed an issue where mass-deconstruct would ignore the confirmation pop-up in multiplayer
-
Fixed an issue where enemy animations would stop during the attack
-
Fixed an issue where player damage could skip defensive thresholds on Corrupted Seeds / Nexus’
-
Fixed an issue where damaged creatures caught in net weren't hiding their health bar
-
Fixed an issue where the Corrupted Warboss attacks would go through fences
-
Fixed an issue where players could place plants and floors on Corrupted Seeds / Nexus’
-
Fixed an issue where you could hot fill a Shock-Sprite Generator easily using a controller
-
Corrupted Seeds / Nexus’ were taking more damage in harder difficulties due to damage increase settings for creatures
-
"Hunting the Hunters" achievement which was previously awarded before killing the Corrupted Warboss
-
"Geared to Perfection" achievement was awarded before completing all armour sets
-
Players can no longer build over gas blossom vines without digging them up first
-
Fixed an issue where the task tracker would not load correctly for clients in a multiplayer game
