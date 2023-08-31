Village CheckPoint Update

To reduce the burden of Hp management during gameplay and allow more focus on action, we have introduced Village CheckPoint updates.
- Now, when entering a village, your Hp will automatically be restored to its maximum.
- The previous tavern, where you could spend money to recover Hp, has been changed to allow spending money to create CheckPoint.
- If your Hp reaches 0, you will respawn at the CheckPoint without losing skills, items, or money.
- Respawn through CheckPoint is available only once per game.
Changed files in this update