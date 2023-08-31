 Skip to content

Seonbi : Scholar of Joseon update for 31 August 2023

Village CheckPoint Update

Build 12075216

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To reduce the burden of Hp management during gameplay and allow more focus on action, we have introduced Village CheckPoint updates.

  • Now, when entering a village, your Hp will automatically be restored to its maximum.
  • The previous tavern, where you could spend money to recover Hp, has been changed to allow spending money to create CheckPoint.
  • If your Hp reaches 0, you will respawn at the CheckPoint without losing skills, items, or money.
  • Respawn through CheckPoint is available only once per game.

Changed files in this update

