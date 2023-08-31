 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brave Nine update for 31 August 2023

Brave Nine Available on Steam - Play Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12075174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Captains!

We are excited to announce the official launch of Brave Nine on Steam!
The wait is over - you can play Brave Nine on Steam now!

We appreciate your support and pre-loading the game.

See you all in game!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2442231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link