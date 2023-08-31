Autumn Inbound! Daily Attendance Event

Hello, Agents!
Summer is subsiding, and Autumn is coming!
Prepare to embrace Autumn’s cool breeze with
the seasonal exclusive “Violet Harmony” Skin Collection.
Event requirements are simple: just log in to the game 7 times, once per day!
Don’t miss out on this chance to get 7 blooming skins.
Everything from Tactical Gadget skins to weapon skin, charm, sticker, and a patch.
Event Period
PDT: Aug. 30 (Wed.) 22:00 - Sept. 13 (Wed.) 21:59 (West Coast US)
UTC: Aug. 31 (Thu.) 05:00 - Sept. 14 (Thu.) 04:59
KST: Aug. 31 (Thu.) 14:00 - Sept. 14 (Thu.) 13:59 (Korea)
Daily Attendance Challenges
- Here’s where you find the challenges and receive the rewards:
- Go to the ‘Challenges’ tab in the in-game main menu.
- Select the ‘Event’ tab in the challenges menu.
- Complete the ‘Autumn Inbound – Daily Attendance’ challenges.
Each login per day offers a different skin reward.
[color=#00BFFF]※ The event log is progressive, so you’ll get all the rewards as long as you log in 7 times during the event period.[/color]
Rewards
“Violet Harmony” Skin Collection
- Weapon skin, weapon charm, 3 Tactical Gadget skins (UPS, CAN, SEED), sticker, and patch
We hope you have a great time!
Thank you.
Changed files in this update