 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VEILED EXPERTS update for 31 August 2023

Autumn Inbound! Daily Attendance Event

Share · View all patches · Build 12075152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Agents!

Summer is subsiding, and Autumn is coming!

Prepare to embrace Autumn’s cool breeze with
the seasonal exclusive “Violet Harmony” Skin Collection.

Event requirements are simple: just log in to the game 7 times, once per day!

Don’t miss out on this chance to get 7 blooming skins.
Everything from Tactical Gadget skins to weapon skin, charm, sticker, and a patch.

Event Period

PDT: Aug. 30 (Wed.) 22:00 - Sept. 13 (Wed.) 21:59 (West Coast US)
UTC: Aug. 31 (Thu.) 05:00 - Sept. 14 (Thu.) 04:59
KST: Aug. 31 (Thu.) 14:00 - Sept. 14 (Thu.) 13:59 (Korea)

Daily Attendance Challenges
  • Here’s where you find the challenges and receive the rewards:
  1. Go to the ‘Challenges’ tab in the in-game main menu.
  2. Select the ‘Event’ tab in the challenges menu.
  3. Complete the ‘Autumn Inbound – Daily Attendance’ challenges.
    Each login per day offers a different skin reward.
    [color=#00BFFF]※ The event log is progressive, so you’ll get all the rewards as long as you log in 7 times during the event period.[/color]
Rewards

“Violet Harmony” Skin Collection

  • Weapon skin, weapon charm, 3 Tactical Gadget skins (UPS, CAN, SEED), sticker, and patch

We hope you have a great time!
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1934781 Depot 1934781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link