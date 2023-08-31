Autumn Inbound! Daily Attendance Event

Share · View all patches · Build 12075152 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Agents!

Summer is subsiding, and Autumn is coming!

Prepare to embrace Autumn’s cool breeze with

the seasonal exclusive “Violet Harmony” Skin Collection.

Event requirements are simple: just log in to the game 7 times, once per day!

Don’t miss out on this chance to get 7 blooming skins.

Everything from Tactical Gadget skins to weapon skin, charm, sticker, and a patch.

Event Period

PDT: Aug. 30 (Wed.) 22:00 - Sept. 13 (Wed.) 21:59 (West Coast US)

UTC: Aug. 31 (Thu.) 05:00 - Sept. 14 (Thu.) 04:59

KST: Aug. 31 (Thu.) 14:00 - Sept. 14 (Thu.) 13:59 (Korea)

Daily Attendance Challenges

Here’s where you find the challenges and receive the rewards:

Go to the ‘Challenges’ tab in the in-game main menu. Select the ‘Event’ tab in the challenges menu. Complete the ‘Autumn Inbound – Daily Attendance’ challenges.

Each login per day offers a different skin reward.

[color=#00BFFF]※ The event log is progressive, so you’ll get all the rewards as long as you log in 7 times during the event period.[/color]

Rewards

“Violet Harmony” Skin Collection

Weapon skin, weapon charm, 3 Tactical Gadget skins (UPS, CAN, SEED), sticker, and patch



We hope you have a great time!

Thank you.