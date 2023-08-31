Linux: Fixed Krita for Flatpak version of Steam.

Hi again Krita community, I have a small (but important) update for Linux users.

We've fixed Krita on the Flatpak version of Steam!

Now, to give a bit of a technical explanation for anyone who cares, Krita is normally distributed on Linux in a portable application format called "AppImage". Since we brought Krita to Steam for Linux, it's been just the same, distributed through Steam as an AppImage.

For the majority of Steam users on Linux this has worked just fine, but an increasing number of Linux users have started opting to download Steam itself as in a different, portable containerized format called "Flatpak". And this is where we ran into a nasty compatibility bug: despite my best efforts, I just couldn't make our Krita AppImage run correctly inside the Steam Flatpak sandbox environment.

Long story short, we've solved this problem by changing the way we distribute and run Krita on Steam for Linux. Now, instead of distributing the AppImage file itself, we're extracting the AppImage contents and distributing them to Steam users.

At any rate... I'm sorry for the inconvenience that this has created over the last few months for some of our Linux users. As a FOSS program through and through, it should come as no surprise that we care a lot about the platform and use it heavily for development. Hopefully Krita for Steam should now work perfectly for all of our Linux users, no matter how you have Steam installed on your system.

Emmet