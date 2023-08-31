 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lofi Ball update for 31 August 2023

1.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12074995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LIST OF ADDITIONS

2 New Golfy Levels

LIST OF CHANGES

Changed Banana Level

Changed Glass Support Color

Changed Test Level

Changed End Level Glass Hitbox

FIXES

Fixed Random Christmas Again

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2009851 Depot 2009851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link