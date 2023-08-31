LIST OF ADDITIONS
2 New Golfy Levels
LIST OF CHANGES
Changed Banana Level
Changed Glass Support Color
Changed Test Level
Changed End Level Glass Hitbox
FIXES
Fixed Random Christmas Again
