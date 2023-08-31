 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 31 August 2023

V1.1.15

Build 12074957

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Revise

  1. BUG that the perfect relic cannot be unlocked
  2. Perfect collection of bugs that cannot be unlocked
    add
  3. Increase the number of marks in statistics
  4. Newly dropped R coins in the water secret realm
  5. Added R coins in statistics

