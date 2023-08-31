Revise
- BUG that the perfect relic cannot be unlocked
- Perfect collection of bugs that cannot be unlocked
add
- Increase the number of marks in statistics
- Newly dropped R coins in the water secret realm
- Added R coins in statistics
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Revise
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update