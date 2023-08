Share · View all patches · Build 12074898 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 04:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi Folks,

New update, new stuff! Here is the today list:

Added Alvaro Uribe

Added Effects on Trump (Still WIP)

Added Border Limit with Props

Added Counter with the U key of the keyboard (R1)

Added Taunt with the J key of the keyboard (L1)

Every attack give 5% gauge2 to the opponent

Light & heavy Fireball got 100 frames of cooldown

We are still working on the movements and styles of every characters,

Stay tuned!