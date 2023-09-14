 Skip to content

Strongblade update for 14 September 2023

Strongblade is Now Available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Strongblade is a match-3 puzzle game where you play as Sean the Mouse. Travel through a captivating world filled with puzzles, outsmart cunning villains, befriend charming animals, and build unique camps.

The game features over 30 distinct mechanics and thousands of levels, each packed with thrilling power-ups and combinations. Beyond just solving puzzles, you'll be exploring new territories, setting up and decorating unique campsites, and unearthing treasure chests filled with coins, power-ups, and boosters.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Strongblade lets you compete in heart-pounding in-game events against players from all over. With each level completed, you help brave Sean on his adventurous journey.

So dive into Strongblade's colorful world today. It's not just a game; it's a thrilling adventure filled with fun, challenges, and delightful surprises around every corner.

