Patch Merging Part 4.1 improvement, and balance changes.

Dev-Com
Hello, world!
This a small update to fix an issue found by our community, and the addition of small changes/content.
And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.
LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm
Till the next Dev-Com over and out.
Penkura Main Branch Adjustment
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ 3 end dialog buttons didn't have Exit Icon next to the "Leave" text.
◈ The players always unholsters weapon when leaving the interactive screen, even if previously it was not equipped.
◈ Fixed a bug where on load if the player right clicks on the At Hand slot in Character View, it will load data as if it was a normal Inventory Slot rather than At Hand slot.
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
◈ Lowered the volume of the start sound, loop sound, and end sound of the Portable Geological Extractor.
◈ The Left Mouse Button is now able to clear Mods and At Hand items.
◈ Time creation time change:
- Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C
- Noble Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C
- Heavy Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C
- Xavoc Crystal Refined creation time lowered from 12 to 10 seconds in Industrial M.M.C
- Polan Crystal Refined creation time lowered from 10 to 8 seconds in Industrial M.M.C
◈ Efficiency of Ore Refinery risen. From now on, the time required to turn Ore into Bars lowered from:
From 18 to 15 seconds on the lowest power setting.
From 8 to 5 seconds on maximum power setting.
◈ Minor addition to the Disassembly Unit tutorial.
◈ Minor visual improvement to the Disassembly Unit Model.
◈ Disassembly Unity User Interface will now also show a progress bar.
◈ You can now skip the 15-second intro by pressing ESC.
