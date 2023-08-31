Patch Merging Part 4.1 improvement, and balance changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 12074849 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Dev-Com

Hello, world!

This a small update to fix an issue found by our community, and the addition of small changes/content.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ 3 end dialog buttons didn't have Exit Icon next to the "Leave" text.

◈ The players always unholsters weapon when leaving the interactive screen, even if previously it was not equipped.

◈ Fixed a bug where on load if the player right clicks on the At Hand slot in Character View, it will load data as if it was a normal Inventory Slot rather than At Hand slot.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Lowered the volume of the start sound, loop sound, and end sound of the Portable Geological Extractor.

◈ The Left Mouse Button is now able to clear Mods and At Hand items.

◈ Time creation time change:

Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C

Noble Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C

Heavy Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C

Xavoc Crystal Refined creation time lowered from 12 to 10 seconds in Industrial M.M.C

Polan Crystal Refined creation time lowered from 10 to 8 seconds in Industrial M.M.C

◈ Efficiency of Ore Refinery risen. From now on, the time required to turn Ore into Bars lowered from:

From 18 to 15 seconds on the lowest power setting.

From 8 to 5 seconds on maximum power setting.

◈ Minor addition to the Disassembly Unit tutorial.

◈ Minor visual improvement to the Disassembly Unit Model.

◈ Disassembly Unity User Interface will now also show a progress bar.

◈ You can now skip the 15-second intro by pressing ESC.