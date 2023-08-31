 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Penkura update for 31 August 2023

Patch Merging Part 4.1 improvement, and balance changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 12074849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dev-Com

Hello, world!

This a small update to fix an issue found by our community, and the addition of small changes/content.

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ 3 end dialog buttons didn't have Exit Icon next to the "Leave" text.

◈ The players always unholsters weapon when leaving the interactive screen, even if previously it was not equipped.

◈ Fixed a bug where on load if the player right clicks on the At Hand slot in Character View, it will load data as if it was a normal Inventory Slot rather than At Hand slot.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Lowered the volume of the start sound, loop sound, and end sound of the Portable Geological Extractor.

◈ The Left Mouse Button is now able to clear Mods and At Hand items.

◈ Time creation time change:

  • Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C
  • Noble Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C
  • Heavy Metal Bar creation time lowered from 15 to 12 seconds in M.M.C
  • Xavoc Crystal Refined creation time lowered from 12 to 10 seconds in Industrial M.M.C
  • Polan Crystal Refined creation time lowered from 10 to 8 seconds in Industrial M.M.C

◈ Efficiency of Ore Refinery risen. From now on, the time required to turn Ore into Bars lowered from:
From 18 to 15 seconds on the lowest power setting.
From 8 to 5 seconds on maximum power setting.

◈ Minor addition to the Disassembly Unit tutorial.

◈ Minor visual improvement to the Disassembly Unit Model.

◈ Disassembly Unity User Interface will now also show a progress bar.

◈ You can now skip the 15-second intro by pressing ESC.

Changed files in this update

Penkura Content Depot 739721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link