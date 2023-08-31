Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of August 31th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commander:

The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 14:30, August 31th. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes

The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss

【New SP Lightning Blackguard】Foxy Archduchess-Komori

Skill Introduction

New Komori Favoribility Event &Lv. 10 Favoribility exclusive weapon reward

New Mode-【The Invitational Competition】

The Invitational Competition is a new competition organized by the Acadamy, the purpose is to attract commanders from various regions to fight together, to test the formation ability of commanders. Commanders can let their blackguards fight with players with similar power in the invitational competition, and win rewards for self and also the class. After reaching the Academy Elite (400 points) in the Academy Cup, the commander will be eligible to participate in the Invitational by clicking on the Invitational entry. Qualified players can participate in the next round of the Invitational. The basic fighting rules of the Invitational are the same as those of the Academy Cup. Each Invitational consists of eight stages: the 1st stage is the off-season, and the 2nd to 8th stages correspond to the 1st to 7th rounds of the competition, and the next invitational will be available after the completion of all stages. The planned period of the 1st invitational is 1-month, and the open period and rewards of subsequent invitationals may be dynamically adjusted according to the activeness of the commanders. In each round of the battle, the Academy will divide the commanders into classes and combat areas based on the total battle power of the defensive team set by all commanders in the previous stage. The higher the battle power of the defensive team, the more advanced the area, the more score the commander can earn. Each area contains 12 commanders, 6 Flame Ravens and 6 Frost Wolves. For a limited period of time in each round, each commander is required to fight a scoring best-of-three battle against the defensive lineup set for the previous period of the 6 opponents. In addition, the commander can practice 3 games without scoring and no battle report to test the battle power of self offensive team. The combined wins of all 6 commanders of class in each area will determine the number of prizes that can be obtained by commanders, and the prizes won can only be claimed after the end of the stage. Rewards that are not claimed in time will be reclaimed by the Academy. The score earned by the commander during the competition will also be converted into contribution points, and when the certain contribution points are reached, commanders can receive season-limited item rewards. Avatar frame reward will be issued on second season

*In oder to make sure the stability of the gameplay,【The Invitational Competition】Mode are expected to be formally launch on Mid-Semptember



【Oblivion Places】New Area Unlock

【Oblivion Places-Winter Palace】Area unlock

New series of Treasure will be available, passing【Oblivion Places-Winter Palace】will have chance to drop

Equipment Exclusive Attrs Transfer Function

Commanders could use certain ammount of Diamond to transfer Equipment Exclusive Attrs

The rule will be similar to Attribute Transfer

New Exclusive Refinement Function

Commander can use the new modification stone-【Exclusive Refinement Stone】to refine the exclusive attrs of some equipment

Way to Obtain: 【Everwinter Land】Blacktide Difficulty

New Horcrux

New【Soul of Divinity】、【Traveler of Starry Flowers】、【Apostle of Judgment】Horcrux

New Gem Set

New【Gem·Cursed Soul】【Gem·Songbird】【Gem·Golden Crow】【Gem·Skitoceros】 Gem Set

Way to Obtain: Oblivion Places-Winter Palace Elite Monsters

New Main Rune

New Main Rune of【Exuberant】【Frostbite】【Degenerate】【Blade of Thunder】【Waning Moon】【Devil Roar】【Light Guard】【Athanasia】【Fireplayer】

Way to Obtain: Oblivion Places-Winter clearance reward

*Up to 7 main rune can be placed on the Rune disk

New Sub Rune Dyeing Function

Commander can use the new modification stone-【Dyeing Stone】 to dye the sub rune to designated color

Way to obtain: The Invitational Competition

Training Area Level Extension

Training Area Level Extended for 1000 stage

New Casting Equipment

New Five-piece Set-【Thor's Mood】

Equip 4 piece of 【Thor's Mood】equipment to obtain the 8 piece set effect of【Thor's Legacy】(Bounty point 1300k to obtain Thor‘s Legacy Set mould)

When [Thor's Legacy Set] & [Thor's Mood Set] are equipped on characters in the same team, effects from [Thor's Legacy Set] are disabled

New Five-piece Set-【Empyrean Voice】

Equip 4 piece of 【Empyrean Voice】equipment to obtain the 8 piece set effect of【Empyrean Comet】(Bounty point 2000k to obtain Empyrean Voice Set mould)

When [Empyrean Comet Set] & [Empyrean Voice Set] are equipped on characters in the same team, effects from [Empyrean Comet Set] are disabled

Event Related

【Sanguine Rites】

Event Rule

Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking reward

*Due to the event is related to the【Dusky Elegy】event, we will extend the duration to 14 days

Expected Event Time

After Update to 12：00 September 5th(UTC+8)

Lottery Event-【Dusky Elegy】

1、Obtain Lottery ticket-【Fairy's Coin】by participating in game event

2、Consume 【Fairy's Coin】to win【Alice Skin】、【Commander Weapon avatar】and massive precious item

3、Participate 【Brave Trial】【Altar Ceremony】【The Sakura Season】【Superior Supply Line】【Heart of Summon】【8-day Sign-in】event to obtain【Fairy's Coin】

Expected Event Duration

After Update to 12:00 September 21th(UTC +8)

Commander Weapon Preview



1st Year Anniversary Top-Up Rebate

We are planning to dispatch rebated using following rule on the version update at the end of every month(planing to give away 3 times), the rule will be: Commander's Bounty Points divided by 100, At the rate of 5%, 10%, 15% to give Adding stone, Elimination stone, Mercurial stone. Three times in total, the first give away will be at the end of August after the version update finished

For example:

Bounty Points 1000000, you will get:

1st time: （1000000/100）5%=500 Adding stone, Elimination stone, Mercurial stone

2nd Time: （1000000/100）10%=1000 Adding stone, Elimination stone, Mercurial stone

3rd time: （1000000/100）*15%=1500 Adding stone, Elimination stone, Mercurial stone

BUG Fixes and Other Optimization

Fixed the description issue of the commander’s 【Slash】skill

Optimized the pathing logic on【Everwinter Land】

Optimized the loot drop model display of some item

Optimized treasure related information notification

Added one-click Replenish function of【Monthly Bonus】

Added Commander/Blackguard Equipment filter on Workshop

Added button to hide wearing rune on rune page

Fixed other issues that may influence game experience

*Content subject to change, please refer to the latest announcement and in game content