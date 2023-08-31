 Skip to content

DAGURI: Gambling Apocalypse update for 31 August 2023

v1.12 Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gambling: Enhancing Weapons

Buy/sell prices for all weapons have increased by 1.5 times.

[h3]Bug fix

  • Fixed a bug where wallet money was not consumed when purchasing a “random box” for an online game.

