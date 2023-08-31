v1.12 Patch Note

Gambling: Enhancing Weapons
Buy/sell prices for all weapons have increased by 1.5 times.
[h3]Bug fix
- Fixed a bug where wallet money was not consumed when purchasing a “random box” for an online game.
