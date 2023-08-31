 Skip to content

SPECTRE update for 31 August 2023

August 30th - Patch

Patch · Build 12074768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller Support

[*} - Changes to controller support, namely implementation of Steam Input, official Spectre controller configurations

    • Customizing controller configurations is now done entirely through the Steam Client and is now available through the in-game menu
    • Removed controller configuration ability from menu
    • Menu input display show reflect current Steam Input configurations

General

  • Updated door materials to better reflect locked state
  • Corrected broken materials throughout

HQ

  • Bug fixes
  • Adjusted lighting
  • Corrected collision issues
  • Remade Double Office area
  • Relocated Health Station
  • Performance optimization

Trainyard

  • Lighting correction
  • Health station and terminal in tunnel
  • Remade Inventory area
  • Remade Spawn area
  • Corrected collision issues

Frostbite

  • Remade Main building
  • Remade Garages and Helipad area
  • Remade front of main building
  • Remade Outpost area
  • Completely reworked Filtration area
  • Corrected lighting
  • Performance optimization
  • corrected collision issues
  • Changed landscape to include more hiding spots
  • Updated Helipad area
  • Added Wall Jump area to Main building
  • Corrected vent collision issue
  • Corrected landscape warping issue

