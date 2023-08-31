Howdy, just here to say I've added a sensitivity slider to the game as suggested by some folks on the discord. Currently only effects mouse movement so controllers will have to deal with the default sensitivity. If this is a problem for you please tell me on the steam community or community discord.
Open Fishing XL update for 31 August 2023
Small patch to add sensitivity slider. (1.1 patch 1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2230541 Depot 2230541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update