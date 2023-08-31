 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 31 August 2023

Small patch to add sensitivity slider. (1.1 patch 1)

Build 12074719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, just here to say I've added a sensitivity slider to the game as suggested by some folks on the discord. Currently only effects mouse movement so controllers will have to deal with the default sensitivity. If this is a problem for you please tell me on the steam community or community discord.

