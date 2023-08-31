Monthly High Scores - July 2023 / August Challenge

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome new and veteran players! Happy new year and many thanks for playing and competing in the :solaroidsS::solaroidsO:ːsolaroidsLːːsolaroidsAː:solaroidsR::solaroidsO::solaroidsI:ːsolaroidsDː:solaroidsS: monthly high score challenge.

Congratulations to all!

1st - Vavilenus / 658,380

Dusting off their ship from a long hiatus, Vavilenus is back at the controls taking the lead position this month a score of 658,380! Welcome back and looking forward to you reclaiming some of your top scores! You've got this!

2nd - Arkanoid / 442,350

A new name on the boards, Arkanoid, takes 2nd place this month, clocking in a score of 442,350. I can't help but remember the breakout-style game from long ago with the same name, whether it is a coincidence or not. Congratulations, and welcome to the monthly top three!

3rd - Danny / 77,690

Rounding out the top three and taking 3rd place this month is a new player, Danny, with a score of 77,690. Welcome and congratulations!

Note: Only the First Credit leaderboards are used for the monthly challenge.

Cheers!

Chad (kiates)

