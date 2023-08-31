Share · View all patches · Build 12074418 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 03:09:23 UTC by Wendy

1. What is Brave Nine?

▶ Brave Nine is a strategic turn-based battle game featuring over 300 unique Mercenaries presented in stunning artwork. Create your own unique formations, challenge other Captains and engage in decisive combat in tons of modes.

2. When will Brave Nine be released on Steam?

▶ Expected launch date: August 31, 2023

3. Is the game free to play?

▶ Yes!

4. Is crossplay supported between mobile and Steam?

▶ No, crossplay is not supported. It is a new "Steam Server" for our Captains.

Crossplay between Steam and Google Play Games (PC) is also not supported.

5. Can you play the game from everywhere?

▶ Yes, but there are some country restrictions:

Netherlands

Belgium

6. Will there be any differences between the mobile and Steam?

▶ You will be able to enjoy all the same features as mobile Brave Nine, except for the Jump-Start Quest and Steam Exclusive Packages.

7. What languages are available in-game?

▶ Korean, English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese.

8. How can I change the language in-game?

▶ [Game Settings] > [Language]

9. Where can I submit 1:1 Inquiry?

[Game Settings] > [Customer Center]

Please send us an email through Brave9help@neowiz.com

10.Where can I find Brave Nine Official Pages?