Black Reliquary update for 31 August 2023

Black Reliquary - Gameplay Patch 8 (8/30/2023)

Build 12074299

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Crew!

There aren't a whole lot of adjustments and fixes in this update, as we're winding down on balance adjustments and bugfixes from the Ship Events update. We'll likely have 1-2 more smaller scale updates such as this before directing our focus entirely to the 1.0 release.

Noticeable adjustments this update include:

  • Squashing a couple more bugs
  • A slew of trinket adjustments (mostly buffs, but there are some nerfs to the new Celestial trinkets)
  • Small rework of Thrall's "Devastate" ability
  • Some small bits of new content

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where Otekhs disguised as Troglodyte Lurkers had outdated stats
  • Fixed issue where Shovel Bash had a 0% dmg mod instead of its original -40% dmg mod
  • Fixed issue where Flesh Eating Helm didn't convert Flagellant's Bleed on riposte to Blight
  • Fixed issue where Bloodlust Periapt's Self Dmg didn't scale properly in the "Errant Daylight" quest
  • Fixed issue where Dredge's "Gleaming Drill" didn't always get Bonus DMG vs Amberblighted
  • Fixed issue where Berserker's Mask still gave its holder +10% Damage Received
  • Fixed many more typos

Changes

Hero Changes
  • Musketeer's Shrapnel Ammo Smokescreen's Flat DMG dealt to targets has been increased to 6/7/9/10/12
  • Philomath's "Absorbent Mind" Stressheal done now scales 3/3-4/4/4-5/5
  • Philomath's "Absorbent Mind" Self Stress Received Debuff now is just a fixed 10% on all levels
  • Philomath's Consumed Affliction's Stress Received buff has been increased to -40%
  • Thrall's Devastate has been reworked to the following:
    Debuff Target: +10/12/15/17/20% Damage Received (100/110/120/130/140% base)
    Stun Target (100/110/120/130/140% base)
    This skill no longer ignores the Prep Round ACC reduction
Trinket Changes
  • Twilight Trinkets as a whole have had their tooltips standardized. They no longer show buff/debuff duration multiple times, and list out all affected buffs before listing their conditions. This may get changed again down the line, but we're trying this approach out for now.
  • The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line's Max HP Downside has been increased to -15%
  • The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line's Blight Amount Applied has been halved, but it doubles if the Torch is below 1 (You get the original Blight value only if the Torch is 0 now)
  • The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line now mentions that Blight Buffs/Debuffs applied to the holder don't affect its Blight on Kill effect.
  • The Stubby Digits > "Voidtouch" Celestial trinket line's Gem Gain on combat start now only has a 50% chance to trigger, but the chance doubles to 100% if the Torch is below 1 (Same deal as the Blight Celestial line, you get original value if Torch is 0)
  • Guide to Influence 4th Ed.: +40% Stress Healing Done to Pagan Heroes -> +30% Stresshealing Done
  • Wrathful Bandana: -21% Deathblow Resist -> +10% Stress Received
  • Twilight Enamel's Bleed and its buffs while Bleeding lowered slightly:
    On Combat Start: Bleed Party: 1 pt/4 tns (+1 pt/tn in Champ/Darkest)
    On Combat Start: Buff Party: -8% Crits Received, +10% PROT, -15% Stress Received if Bleeding (4 tns)
  • Brawler's Gloves have been adjusted to:
    +20% DMG if in Position 1
    -4 SPD if in Position 1
  • Heavy Boring Augment has been adjusted to:
    Melee Skills: +30% Armor Piercing
    On Melee Hit: Debuff Target: -20% Prot (100% Base, +20% Chance per Diff)
  • Fanged Spear Tip has been adjusted to:
    +20% DMG vs Marked
    +5% CRT vs Marked
    -4 SPD
Misc. Changes
  • The Roaming Flayed Miniboss' "Truthbearer" droprate has been lowered. The player should be receiving roughly 50% less Truthbearers from the fight. (We feel that adjusting a hero's affiliation should hold a bit more weight, especially for the Pagan/Religious affiliations, so we're lowering the farmability of the Truthbearers.)
  • The "Emergency Meeting" plot quest battle has been revised to provide the player a bit more time to spot visual discrepancies between normal crewmates and the Otekh disguised as crewmate.
  • Added new Room backgrounds for both the Catacombs and the Treasury

