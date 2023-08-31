Black Reliquary - Gameplay Patch 8 (8/30/2023)

Hello Crew!
There aren't a whole lot of adjustments and fixes in this update, as we're winding down on balance adjustments and bugfixes from the Ship Events update. We'll likely have 1-2 more smaller scale updates such as this before directing our focus entirely to the 1.0 release.
Noticeable adjustments this update include:
- Squashing a couple more bugs
- A slew of trinket adjustments (mostly buffs, but there are some nerfs to the new Celestial trinkets)
- Small rework of Thrall's "Devastate" ability
- Some small bits of new content
Fixes
- Fixed issue where Otekhs disguised as Troglodyte Lurkers had outdated stats
- Fixed issue where Shovel Bash had a 0% dmg mod instead of its original -40% dmg mod
- Fixed issue where Flesh Eating Helm didn't convert Flagellant's Bleed on riposte to Blight
- Fixed issue where Bloodlust Periapt's Self Dmg didn't scale properly in the "Errant Daylight" quest
- Fixed issue where Dredge's "Gleaming Drill" didn't always get Bonus DMG vs Amberblighted
- Fixed issue where Berserker's Mask still gave its holder +10% Damage Received
- Fixed many more typos
Changes
Hero Changes
- Musketeer's Shrapnel Ammo Smokescreen's Flat DMG dealt to targets has been increased to 6/7/9/10/12
- Philomath's "Absorbent Mind" Stressheal done now scales 3/3-4/4/4-5/5
- Philomath's "Absorbent Mind" Self Stress Received Debuff now is just a fixed 10% on all levels
- Philomath's Consumed Affliction's Stress Received buff has been increased to -40%
- Thrall's Devastate has been reworked to the following:
Debuff Target: +10/12/15/17/20% Damage Received (100/110/120/130/140% base)
Stun Target (100/110/120/130/140% base)
This skill no longer ignores the Prep Round ACC reduction
Trinket Changes
- Twilight Trinkets as a whole have had their tooltips standardized. They no longer show buff/debuff duration multiple times, and list out all affected buffs before listing their conditions. This may get changed again down the line, but we're trying this approach out for now.
- The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line's Max HP Downside has been increased to -15%
- The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line's Blight Amount Applied has been halved, but it doubles if the Torch is below 1 (You get the original Blight value only if the Torch is 0 now)
- The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line now mentions that Blight Buffs/Debuffs applied to the holder don't affect its Blight on Kill effect.
- The Stubby Digits > "Voidtouch" Celestial trinket line's Gem Gain on combat start now only has a 50% chance to trigger, but the chance doubles to 100% if the Torch is below 1 (Same deal as the Blight Celestial line, you get original value if Torch is 0)
- Guide to Influence 4th Ed.:
+40% Stress Healing Done to Pagan Heroes-> +30% Stresshealing Done
- Wrathful Bandana:
-21% Deathblow Resist-> +10% Stress Received
- Twilight Enamel's Bleed and its buffs while Bleeding lowered slightly:
On Combat Start: Bleed Party: 1 pt/4 tns (+1 pt/tn in Champ/Darkest)
On Combat Start: Buff Party: -8% Crits Received, +10% PROT, -15% Stress Received if Bleeding (4 tns)
- Brawler's Gloves have been adjusted to:
+20% DMG if in Position 1
-4 SPD if in Position 1
- Heavy Boring Augment has been adjusted to:
Melee Skills: +30% Armor Piercing
On Melee Hit: Debuff Target: -20% Prot (100% Base, +20% Chance per Diff)
- Fanged Spear Tip has been adjusted to:
+20% DMG vs Marked
+5% CRT vs Marked
-4 SPD
Misc. Changes
- The Roaming Flayed Miniboss' "Truthbearer" droprate has been lowered. The player should be receiving roughly 50% less Truthbearers from the fight. (We feel that adjusting a hero's affiliation should hold a bit more weight, especially for the Pagan/Religious affiliations, so we're lowering the farmability of the Truthbearers.)
- The "Emergency Meeting" plot quest battle has been revised to provide the player a bit more time to spot visual discrepancies between normal crewmates and the Otekh disguised as crewmate.
- Added new Room backgrounds for both the Catacombs and the Treasury
