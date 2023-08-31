Black Reliquary - Gameplay Patch 8 (8/30/2023)

Hello Crew!

There aren't a whole lot of adjustments and fixes in this update, as we're winding down on balance adjustments and bugfixes from the Ship Events update. We'll likely have 1-2 more smaller scale updates such as this before directing our focus entirely to the 1.0 release.

Noticeable adjustments this update include:

Squashing a couple more bugs

A slew of trinket adjustments (mostly buffs, but there are some nerfs to the new Celestial trinkets)

Small rework of Thrall's "Devastate" ability

Some small bits of new content

Fixes

Fixed issue where Otekhs disguised as Troglodyte Lurkers had outdated stats

Fixed issue where Shovel Bash had a 0% dmg mod instead of its original -40% dmg mod

Fixed issue where Flesh Eating Helm didn't convert Flagellant's Bleed on riposte to Blight

Fixed issue where Bloodlust Periapt's Self Dmg didn't scale properly in the "Errant Daylight" quest

Fixed issue where Dredge's "Gleaming Drill" didn't always get Bonus DMG vs Amberblighted

Fixed issue where Berserker's Mask still gave its holder +10% Damage Received

Fixed many more typos

Changes

Hero Changes

Musketeer's Shrapnel Ammo Smokescreen's Flat DMG dealt to targets has been increased to 6/7/9/10/12

Philomath's "Absorbent Mind" Stressheal done now scales 3/3-4/4/4-5/5

Philomath's "Absorbent Mind" Self Stress Received Debuff now is just a fixed 10% on all levels

Philomath's Consumed Affliction's Stress Received buff has been increased to -40%

Thrall's Devastate has been reworked to the following:

Debuff Target: +10/12/15/17/20% Damage Received (100/110/120/130/140% base)

Stun Target (100/110/120/130/140% base)

This skill no longer ignores the Prep Round ACC reduction

Trinket Changes

Twilight Trinkets as a whole have had their tooltips standardized. They no longer show buff/debuff duration multiple times, and list out all affected buffs before listing their conditions. This may get changed again down the line, but we're trying this approach out for now.

The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line's Max HP Downside has been increased to -15%

The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line's Blight Amount Applied has been halved, but it doubles if the Torch is below 1 (You get the original Blight value only if the Torch is 0 now)

The Inert Node > "Sirius" Celestial trinket line now mentions that Blight Buffs/Debuffs applied to the holder don't affect its Blight on Kill effect.

The Stubby Digits > "Voidtouch" Celestial trinket line's Gem Gain on combat start now only has a 50% chance to trigger, but the chance doubles to 100% if the Torch is below 1 (Same deal as the Blight Celestial line, you get original value if Torch is 0)

Guide to Influence 4th Ed.: +40% Stress Healing Done to Pagan Heroes -> +30% Stresshealing Done

-> +30% Stresshealing Done Wrathful Bandana: -21% Deathblow Resist -> +10% Stress Received

-> +10% Stress Received Twilight Enamel's Bleed and its buffs while Bleeding lowered slightly:

On Combat Start: Bleed Party: 1 pt/4 tns (+1 pt/tn in Champ/Darkest)

On Combat Start: Buff Party: -8% Crits Received, +10% PROT, -15% Stress Received if Bleeding (4 tns)

On Combat Start: Bleed Party: 1 pt/4 tns (+1 pt/tn in Champ/Darkest) On Combat Start: Buff Party: -8% Crits Received, +10% PROT, -15% Stress Received if Bleeding (4 tns) Brawler's Gloves have been adjusted to:

+20% DMG if in Position 1

-4 SPD if in Position 1

+20% DMG if in Position 1 -4 SPD if in Position 1 Heavy Boring Augment has been adjusted to:

Melee Skills: +30% Armor Piercing

On Melee Hit: Debuff Target: -20% Prot (100% Base, +20% Chance per Diff)

Melee Skills: +30% Armor Piercing On Melee Hit: Debuff Target: -20% Prot (100% Base, +20% Chance per Diff) Fanged Spear Tip has been adjusted to:

+20% DMG vs Marked

+5% CRT vs Marked

-4 SPD

Misc. Changes