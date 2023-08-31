New quest "The Desert is on fire"
(actually this time) fixed the bug where sometimes the "Sea King's Armor" would be a helmet
Other small bugs fixed (you probably didn't notices these)
Ezerath's Last Hope update for 31 August 2023
Update Notes for 8/30
