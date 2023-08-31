 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 31 August 2023

Update Notes for 8/30

Share · View all patches · Build 12074148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New quest "The Desert is on fire"
(actually this time) fixed the bug where sometimes the "Sea King's Armor" would be a helmet
Other small bugs fixed (you probably didn't notices these)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2422591 Depot 2422591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link