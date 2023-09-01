We are delighted to announce that Labyrinthum is now available!

Labyrinthum is much more than just a maze, it's an immersive experience that combines the fun of gaming with the stimulation of your brain through exciting preset themes. Discover a whole new world of challenges and discoveries through the following themed mazes:

Math

History

World Food

Geography

Technology

Physics-Chemistry

And lots more...

Each maze is filled with question boxes specially designed to match your chosen theme. These visually stimulating puzzles will allow you to test your knowledge, solve problems and take on exciting challenges as you explore the labyrinth.

Whether you're a math enthusiast, history buff, curious foodie, budding globetrotter, technophile or science lover, Labyrinthum has something for everyone.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Labyrinthum now and see if you have what it takes to reach the exit of each labyrinth by solving all the riddles linked to the chosen theme. Get ready to challenge your mind, learn new things and have more fun than ever before.