Sanctum Arcadia update for 31 August 2023

Nice lil patch

Build 12074046 · Last edited by Wendy

  • added laser bois and big enemies, they have a 50% chance to spawn after a set time.
  • updates to maps
  • now only some WP/endpoints will be shown
  • he haw

