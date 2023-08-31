- added laser bois and big enemies, they have a 50% chance to spawn after a set time.
- updates to maps
- now only some WP/endpoints will be shown
- he haw
Sanctum Arcadia update for 31 August 2023
Nice lil patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2248541 Depot 2248541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update