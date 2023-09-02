0.11.3 Minor Hotfix Patch Notes

Agents,

We have just deployed a minor fix patch (Ver. 0.11.3) to address one urgent issue.

For the list of fixes in this patch, please see below.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where in rare cases game sometime fails to save session progress

Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Blackout Protocol. It is possible for teammates to play with mismatched game versions, which could potentially impact gameplay. So please install the update as soon as possible for the best experience.

ODS Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2111870/Blackout_Protocol/