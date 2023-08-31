UPDATE | Manual priority editing for buildings

Hello bees!

We've added the ability to manually prioritize buildings for bees. The bees now carry resources according to these priorities. Now that the game has resource statistics and manual priority setting, it's more like a strategy game.

We will continue to add more features and fix bugs that you write to us about. If you have any ideas, you can send them to us on Discord. We would love to see any suggestions!

Today's update changes:

Added the ability to manually select priorities in buildings. The bees now carry resources according to these priorities. (Thanks to ThePinkPolarbear77, E.B. and Old)

Added progress to achieve Doom. Now 1000 hornets need to be destroyed not in one game, but as a whole. (Thanks TacoCat)

Added frame limiting setting (Thanks to My Dude, I Am Here)

Weapon sound is reduced by 30% when firing in first person

Fixed mistakes in the names of achievements. (Thanks to the egg and chingmire)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2345020/Bee_Island/