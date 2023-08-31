Important quick fix for an unnoticed issue.

Fixed world's most embarassing bug. The loading menu not picking the right difficulty setting.

Explanation:

So basically, when I was publishing the game to Steam, there was a request to add controller refocus from the people who verified the build.

So I did. Turns out however, that if you still pressed Submit (Enter/F) in the loading menu, it reset the setting to last known picked button. So in other words when you tried to load hard difficulty, it did. But just as the loading screen ended when you pressed Enter/F, it picked Normal difficulty as the main one, so every time you loaded any difficulty in the loading screen menu. All because of recently added controller refocus option when publishing the game on Steam.

In addition, I believe when you clicked it, it tried to create a new save file, possibly causing a progress reset. How bloody embarassing. But gladly, that's fixed now.

I am more surprised that it was not reported earlier by anyone. I guess people stick to one difficulty option most of the time? Apologies for any inconveniences caused, trying to be as transparent as possible here, and thank you all for the support!