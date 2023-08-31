- Brings feature parity from Windows over to Mac M1 and Mac Intel.
- Vehicle Impact Shards and Teddy Bears now use dynamic physics combining.
- Minor updates to Charles Run level layout.
- Racer count increased from 12 to 18 on The Pretzel Drop for more chaos.
MotorCubs RC update for 31 August 2023
Mac Build 550
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241762 Depot 2241762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update