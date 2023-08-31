 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 31 August 2023

Mac Build 550

Build 12073847 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Brings feature parity from Windows over to Mac M1 and Mac Intel.
  • Vehicle Impact Shards and Teddy Bears now use dynamic physics combining.
  • Minor updates to Charles Run level layout.
  • Racer count increased from 12 to 18 on The Pretzel Drop for more chaos.

