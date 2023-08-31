Hotfix 0.9.0.1a

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
QoL
- Added Keyword to stats in Soul-Shop Upgrades
Changes
- Slightly increased lava titan hitbox so it can be touched by summon when close to the top of the arena
- Reduced maximum range of Vulture summon
- Slightly increased the range of many summons
- Slightly Decrease Projectiles speed of goblin shaman blink+projectile in C-rank+
Fixes
- Unable to earn "Survival Mode' achievements
- Lava titan boss not being damageable by summon
- Most stats being noted as "base" in card description
- Lava biome enemy name
- Description will come a bit later
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update