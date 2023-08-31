 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 31 August 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.1a

Share · View all patches · Build 12073792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Added Keyword to stats in Soul-Shop Upgrades

Changes

  • Slightly increased lava titan hitbox so it can be touched by summon when close to the top of the arena
  • Reduced maximum range of Vulture summon
  • Slightly increased the range of many summons
  • Slightly Decrease Projectiles speed of goblin shaman blink+projectile in C-rank+

Fixes

  • Unable to earn "Survival Mode' achievements
  • Lava titan boss not being damageable by summon
  • Most stats being noted as "base" in card description
  • Lava biome enemy name
  • Description will come a bit later

