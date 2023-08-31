Update Isla Verde: New Island, New Buildings, New Resources And Many Fixes!

Hello Pirate Leaders,

I'm pleased to announce a fresh addition to Crow’s Nest: the Isla Verde. This island is more spacious than Isla Bonita, and it gives you more places to set up your docks.

This update also brings a new resource: Bananas! You can find them on the map or grow more with our new building, the Banana Plantation. Please note that bananas take some time to grow. And these bananas? They're essential for our new Bakery.

Our Bakery turns corn and bananas into tasty pastries. And speaking of new additions, let's talk about our third new building: the Gambler’s Cove.

Your pirates now have a desire to play games and the Gambler’s Cove is the perfect place for them. The best part? The Cove gets fresh pastries from the Bakery, so pirates can eat while they play.

I invite you all to try out these new features. If you need any help or spot any issues, please post in the community hub. Your feedback is crucial; it's the fastest way to make the game even better.

There are also several other improvements in this update, enhancing controls and gameplay. I've listed all the changes below for you to review.

As for the future? Expect more updates to refine details. I'm focusing on better visuals and feedback in the game. Also, I'll be improving the docks' look and making mission preparations more user-friendly. And, I aim to add more depth to the pirate missions, as well as introduce different difficulties.

A big thank you to everyone for your support and patience. Wishing you a great day!

Changelog Version 0.7.2.9:

New Content:

• Added map: Isla Verde

• Added building: Bakery

• Added building: Banana Plantation

• Added item: Bananas

• Introduced pirate activity: Gambling

• Added building: Gambler's Cove

Fixes and Improvements:

• Fixed navigation issues preventing walkers from getting stuck at the beach

• Shorter logging and rock mining times

• Resolved an issue where the corn field didn't remove terrain details after placement

• Fixed an issue with the Rock Quarry: the building should now actually produce rocks

• Ensured palm trees and other trees can't be walked through. Also, workers shouldn't stand inside trees when cutting them down

• Refined rotations and animations: Now, when harvesting, such as cutting trees and mining stones, workers should rotate correctly

• Improved lumberjack animation: Cutting trees is now a two-step process for aesthetics. First, the tree is chopped, then it falls. After that, the lumberjack chops for another 3 seconds before transporting the log

• Addressed a bug where some workers occasionally appeared with empty hands while carrying items

• Highlighted suitable beach spots for dock building to enhance the user experience

• Improved usability: The view helper remains active after placing a building and only deactivates when we turn off the builder tool

• Pirate Missions: Pirates might sometimes return without loot or even lose their ship. This feature had been mistakenly removed in a previous update, but it's back now

• Fixed some minor tooltip errors

• Reduced riots: The game doesn't end automatically when pirate happiness hits 0

• Fixed the display of need bars in the walker selection panel

• Enhanced building selection panel to display required jobs

• Better Layer Views: A small info panel now displays values like Order, Fear, and Farming in numbers when a view is activated. If no layer is available, the info panel stays hidden

• Cages are priced at 25 gold and produce a base fear value of 40. Evil Hand is priced at 50 gold and produces a fear value of 80.