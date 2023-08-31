 Skip to content

The Black Pool update for 31 August 2023

Hotfix Patch 0.5.0d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated player base run speed to be 10% faster.
  • Updated players to do 30% more damage on easy.
  • Shortened the following maps to make them more consistent with other levels: Gloom Beta and Gamma sectors, Maroon Fields Beta Sector.
  • Updates to Icelands Beta sector to make the jumping sequence optional.
  • Updated so hosting/singleplayer will now default to the last difficulty played, if none have been played it will default to easier.
  • Added prompt to run suggested settings benchmark on brand new game installs. Made tweaks to suggested settings thresholds.

