- Updated player base run speed to be 10% faster.
- Updated players to do 30% more damage on easy.
- Shortened the following maps to make them more consistent with other levels: Gloom Beta and Gamma sectors, Maroon Fields Beta Sector.
- Updates to Icelands Beta sector to make the jumping sequence optional.
- Updated so hosting/singleplayer will now default to the last difficulty played, if none have been played it will default to easier.
- Added prompt to run suggested settings benchmark on brand new game installs. Made tweaks to suggested settings thresholds.
The Black Pool update for 31 August 2023
Hotfix Patch 0.5.0d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
