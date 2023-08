Share · View all patches · Build 12073444 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy

-fixed some typos

-adjusted vertex buffer targeting

-made dire consequences for skipping straight to hell less dire

-fixed some jankiness with cursor lock on

check out this low poly 3d model I made of kate 😳

(made her legs + torso a lil too long, still learning lol)