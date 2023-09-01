Early Access Build #1018

New Rosanova Loyalty Challenge: Mini Elites
- Earn a Solo Victory with Rosanova to unlock the Mini Elites Challenge
- Location: Music Concert
- Mostly Mini Elite Enemies
- Mini Elites Only Drop Gold Pieces
- Enemy Mass Multiplier 0.5
- Super Nova Outposts 4
- Super Plasma Outposts 0
- New 3D background
- New music track
- New Loyalty icon will replace Solo after earning a Mini Elites Victory
- To play, select Rosanova as the Captain then select Mini Elites from the Select A Challenge screen
- Added Unlock Missions & Steam Achievement
- More Loyalty Challenges may be added in future updates
Loyal Crew Rosanova
- Get a Mini Elites Challenge Victory with Rosanova to unlock
- Loyal Crew Rosanova can immediately join the crew at the start of a run
- Rosanova must not be Banished to join your crew
Select A Challenge Screen
- Adjusted spacing and sizing of challenge description text
General
- Fix - Warp gate not showing on main menu
