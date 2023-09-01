 Skip to content

Time Wasters update for 1 September 2023

Early Access Build #1018

Share · View all patches · Build 12073423

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Rosanova Loyalty Challenge: Mini Elites
  • Earn a Solo Victory with Rosanova to unlock the Mini Elites Challenge
  • Location: Music Concert
  • Mostly Mini Elite Enemies
  • Mini Elites Only Drop Gold Pieces
  • Enemy Mass Multiplier 0.5
  • Super Nova Outposts 4
  • Super Plasma Outposts 0
  • New 3D background
  • New music track
  • New Loyalty icon will replace Solo after earning a Mini Elites Victory
  • To play, select Rosanova as the Captain then select Mini Elites from the Select A Challenge screen
  • Added Unlock Missions & Steam Achievement
  • More Loyalty Challenges may be added in future updates

Loyal Crew Rosanova

  • Get a Mini Elites Challenge Victory with Rosanova to unlock
  • Loyal Crew Rosanova can immediately join the crew at the start of a run
  • Rosanova must not be Banished to join your crew

Select A Challenge Screen

  • Adjusted spacing and sizing of challenge description text

General

  • Fix - Warp gate not showing on main menu

